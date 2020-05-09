My secret crush on Cynthia Morgan inspired the title of my new single — Singer, OCJ

Kindly Share This Story:

Budding Afro-beat artiste, Odekhian Ehinomen Osborne, professionally known as OCJ has revealed that his secret crush on popular reggae-dancehall songstress, Cynthia Morgan inspired the title of his latest single.

In a chat with Vanguard, the 23-year-old Edo native, who released his single titled “Cynthia Morgan” in April, revealed that he has long had an appreciation of Cynthia Morgan’s (who now goes by Madrina) craft.

“It’s funny how I’ve always had a crush on Cynthia Morgan. I won’t call it weird entirely but I’ve been a fan of her work. Anyway, I was in the shower vibing as I always do and putting words together, the name Cynthia Morgan was just stuck in my head so I decided why not make a record and name it Cynthia Morgan which I did.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, OCJ said:

“Love inspired this particular song. Cynthia Morgan for me is a love song with a groove in it. It’s like Joeboy’s “Baby”. It is a love song with a bounce that makes everyone want to dance. The song is for anyone who has taste for good music, irrespective of age or gender.”

With the world at a standstill due to the continued spread of the coronavirus around the world and in Nigeria, OCJ believes that Nigerian musicians can come together to do a single as a means of sensitization.

“It’ll be a brilliant idea and would totally help in educating a lot of people in different ways,” he said.

The versatile Afro-beat singer looks forward to working with Mayorkun, Kizz Daniels, Reekado Banks, Zoro, Simi, and Yemi Alade in the nearest future.

vanguard

