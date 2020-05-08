My life more important than money, says player who boycotted training

Kindly Share This Story:

The Spanish footballer who refused to undergo COVID-19 testing as part of the first phase of the sport’s return to activity has defended his decision and promised to not receive a salary while he boycotts training and matches.

While players in the top two divisions returned to training grounds on Wednesday to undergo testing ahead of a planned return to action by June after a two-month halt due to the pandemic, Cadiz’s Rafael Gimenez, known as Fali, stayed home.

“I’m scared of infecting someone, that would ruin me and I’m thinking about health before money,” the defender, 26, told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser.

“I’m worried about the health of my daughters and my family. I was the first person to say that I will not earn a wage in this period and if even one Euro enters my account I’ll give it back.”

Cadiz currently leads Spain’s second division and are well placed to be promoted to La Liga for the first time in 15 years when action resumes in June after being postponed in March due to the pandemic, which has claimed over 26,000 lives in Spain.

