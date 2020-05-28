My first term in office was very rough, second will be eventful ― Ortom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Thursday said his first term in office was tough but promised that the remaining three years of his administration would be eventful for the people of the state.

He maintained that his administration had done so much in the area of provision of critical infrastructures assuring that the tempo would be surpassed in the remaining part if his administration.

Governor Ortom who spoke in Makurdi insisted that at the end of his terms in office the people of the state would have every reason to celebrate.

“We thank God for where we are today. You can see that we are bouncing and working all over the place. Water supply, rural transformation, road construction, urban renewal is taking place almost everyday.

“In fact we are moving forward and making progress. Recall that I have always said that the Bible says better is the end of a thing than the beginning.

“My first tenure was very rough but I want to assure you that the remaining three years is going to be eventful and wonderful. There would be projects, there would be developments at all levels.

“And for me, the COVID-19 that came is another opportunity for us to begin to think outside the box of what we have been doing so that there would be more development, and I can assure you that by the grace of God we are going to do better than what we had in the first tenure.”

