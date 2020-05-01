Ms Krimi appointed NUJ President USA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

The Nigerian Union of Journalist has recently appointed renowned Nigerian American Journalist MagnaFaith Krimi as President of the Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists USA.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), was founded on March 15th 1955 in Lagos, the then Capital City of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Currently, the NUJ is headquartered in the current capital city of Abuja with its liaison office in Lagos and several chapters around Nigeria and the rest of the World.

Also read:

In a statement released by her media aide, Idowu Bankole stated Journalists in Nigeria have welcomed the development calling it an opportunity to do more.

“MagnaFaith Krimi as a courageous, fair and objective Journalist who is very proficient in media.”

According to a Journalist Wale, Ms Krimi is a critical thinker recognized across international borders as a well-rounded influence strategist. He stated that while her work has focused on terrorism, she has provided mentorship and training for women and the girl child in Africa and in the diaspora.”

Mr Wale concluded that “Ms Krimi’s reports have thrown light on issues pertaining to the girl child in the north.”

According to the statement, “The chairman of the Daily News Nigeria, Mr Akindele Thomas stated that he was excited about the development. He mentioned that he believes Magnafaith Krimi has what it takes to excel in her newly appointed role as President.

“Mr Thomas stated that he respects Ms Krimi’s work as a community builder with fairness, balance and media ethics. He stated that he was excited about the inclusion of women in leadership as this opens doors for greater development and initiatives.

in the same vein, the statement also revealed that, “Mr Samuel Opeyemi, a Journalist attached to the Nation Newspapers, welcomed the appointment of Ms Krimi. He stated that though he has not met her in person, he read her articles and has followed her work in the past months. He described the announcement as an opportunity for her to do more. He says he believes MagnaFaith is truly a global change agent.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: