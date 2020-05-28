Moving Beyond Subsistence Governance

Kindly Share This Story:

By Leesi Gborogbosi

The world is constantly in a state of flux and uncertainty.

As we move into a post-covid global economy, countries will be facing greater challenges and restrictions to the global markets re-entry.

African countries need to move from the current subsistence governance (governing to survive) to strategic governance (competing with the world).

Nigeria, like other African countries should start focusing on creating HAPPINESS for the citizens by increasing the Human Development Index (HDI) for seven key areas:

1. Good Governance.

2. Strong Economy.

3. Solid Education and Health Facilities.

4. Secured Environment.

5. Job Creation.

6. Facilitate Building of New Cities.

7. Innovation, and Research and Development (R&D).

Critically, in Nigeria, cities like Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Kano need to be decongested with support from the federal government to build new emerging cities in those states.

The approach to building a strong economy should be to efficiently grow the economy while inspiring the citizens and the private sector to collaborate with government to drive economic development especially in the rural communities.

To pursue good governance, Nigeria needs to have an integrated and collaborative governance at four functional levels:

1. National Government (President)

2. State Government (Governors)

3. Local Government (Chairmen)

4. Community Government (Chiefs)

This model of collaborative governance relationship can effectively be operated both at the national and state levels.

While the national government pursue economic growth, the states, local governments and communities should focus on the conversion of economic growth into economic development.

The emphasis of economic development should be on equitable value distribution to enable everyone have access to economic inclusion.

This will expedite a bottom-up approach to development and also build trust which is badly in short supply.

Local consulting firms need to use their knowledge of the local operating environment to provide advisory to public institutions to help them deepen their governance processes and management practices.

This article is written by Dr Leesi Gborogbosi, an emerging leader in Rivers State, Nigeria, is the CEO of Gabriel Domale Consulting (Management Consulting Firm – www.gabrieldomale.com) Port Harcourt Nigeria.

Dr Leesi Gborogbosi has over two decades of leadership experience in the oil and gas industry. He is an expert in finance, strategy, corporate governance, transformation, cost reduction and leadership training.

