Movie producer, Ulan Sango raves about new project ‘The radio’

Kindly Share This Story:

Excellence is defined by the ability and capacity to be great at what one does. Ulan Sango, a rising Nigerian movie producer is an exact replica of the word excellence in the electronic media industry, as she is creating a buzz with her recent short film – The Radio.

The brilliant writer, producer and social-political activist had lived in Australia for many years where she had her masters in Policing, Intelligence and Counterterrorism with a degree in International Security Studies from Macquarie University.

In a recent interview with Vanguard, she shared her experience as a rising female filmmaker and talked about her new projects and current movie in Nigeria.

Tell us about yourself

My Name is Ulan Sango. I have a degree in International and Comparative Politics from the American University of Nigeria and a Masters in Policing, Intelligence and Counterterrorism with a degree in International Security Studies from Macquarie University in Australia. I am passionate about God and Socio-political and economic issues. This is why I established The Rain Hub, to serve as a platform for open and honest discussions on these issues.

As a female filmmaker in the Nigerian entertainment scene, how would you describe the journey so far?

Honestly, I like to think of myself as a social activist who uses storytelling and film as a medium of communication. The journey has only begun for me, but it has certainly been a journey of twists and turns. However, I have been lucky to meet people who share similar dreams with me and are willing to join me on this journey. But generally, it has been exciting, and I am motivated to keep going.

How was it in the beginning, a young lady trying to hone her skill?

Growing up, I was always intrigued by the movies I watched. Infact, I often found myself wishing to get into the TV through the back to play the roles myself if I felt the actors were doing a poor job of it. I can’t remember exactly what to describe as the beginning because I believe it was years ago. However, I started The Rain Hub in 2018. It was challenging keeping up because I had a full-time job and I was residing in Australia. Sometime last year, I had an epiphany. I just picked up my laptop and started writing a script. I told some friends I was ready to step in that calling to media and social activism. The response was not great but there were those who encouraged and believed in me and I had and still have God. That was enough for me so I refused to give up. I continued to write. Like I said, the journey has only began for me but I am lucky to have met people so early in it willing to guide me and serve as mentors in the field or industry.

How do you relax?

I love spending time with my family and friends. We gist, crack jokes, eat and just generally enjoy each other’s company. When I am by myself, I binge on series and Nollywood movies. I love to exercise as well.

What is your greatest fear in life?

This is a question that I struggle to answer because I believe there a few things in life that any person should fear. At the top my list is underachievement. I am afraid of living an unfulfilled life and not doing my part to make the world a better place.

What project are you working on at the moment?

I recently completed a project called ‘The Radio’. It is a short film that tells the story of a family who suffered greatly for some of their choices and situations beyond their control. It is up on our YouTube channel, ‘The Rain Hub TV’

I am currently working on something else which I am really excited about! so please be on the LOOK OUT!

What inspired you to take on this project?

Everyone who knows me, knows I love Nigeria, but I am not a fan of poor governance nor complacency. I noticed that in Nigeria, we have two guilty parties: the government and the people. While the government over the years have consistently delivered poor leadership, lack of accountability and exercised little to no good governance, we the people have continued to enable it in one way or the other. Most significantly through our bias towards candidates. I believe the power to change the reality of our nation lies with the people. This is what inspires me. I have been a victim of the repercussions of poor governance too many times to ignore it and treat is as ‘one of those things’.

What element of truth will this movie expose to the public?

It exposes the truth about the pain of thousands of Nigerians. The suffering caused by poor governance. The truth is that we are too laid back! We need to get to the point where we are angry! Angry about the potholes on the road, angry about millions of people losing their lives to the constantly degrading health care system. We need to be angry with the leaders we elected into office. Livid enough to demand competency and accountability from our leaders. We also need to admit that we are equally to blame for the mess that our country is today. I am ENRAGED! and this film is the starting point for me.

Tell us few interesting parts about the project and why everyone should get to see it.

The most interesting part about this film is that it addresses taking responsibility and everyone should see it because we can all relate in one way or the other to the story. There is a part in the movie where a story was being told about a man who changed his tyres multiple times in a year. I can relate to this. I was travelling once and we encountered a pothole that puncture the tyres. That day I was afraid for my life and the lives of many Nigerians! I quickly saw how easily lives are lost for no reason other than poor infrastructure.

Where do you see yourself in the next 5 years?

I pray and hope to remain relevant and be known for the positive impact The Rain Hub will be making. I hope to have a bigger platform, locally and internationally, touching more lives through the multiple projects I’d be embarking on.

A word for people out there who see you as a role model and would want to follow the same career path.

If you’re like me and you have the burning desire to do more, and be an agent of change, don’t be afraid. We have a voice and we should use it. Swing into action in any positive way possible. The more awakened we are about the ugly truths of our society, the better chances we have at changing the narrative. Thanks to social media, I am easily accessible so you can always reach out to me.

Stay connected

Email: Therainhubng@gmail.com

YouTube: The Rain Hub TV

@therainhub @ulansango

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: