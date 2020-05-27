Morka alleges plan to hijack throne of Obairuku community

Kindly Share This Story:

Prince Ogbefi Jeremiah, the great-grandson of Pa Morka, the founder of Obiaruku community in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria has alleged that some persons in the area have ganged up to deny his father the right to ascend the throne of his forefathers.

In a telephone conversation, he expressed shock and fear of possible trouble in Obiaruku Community over the dishonourable act of some persons he described as charlatans.

His words: “It is a known fact that my fore-father, Pa Morka founded Obiaruku community, but the manner in which intruders are going about the issues of the traditional rulership on a daily basis is becoming worrisome.

READ ALSO: Delta Govt pledges relief to Obiaruku storm victims

“Just this morning, while I was in the convoy of my father, Prince Ogbefi Morka, heading to see a former deputy governor of Delta State, Prof Amos Utuama, to seek his advice and guidance on the proposed community conference for my father to ascend the throne of his fathers, I was reliably informed that some scavengers were holding a kangaroo inauguration to instal someone else as ruler over the descendants of Morka.

“It’s not only shameful but an issue of man’s wickedness to man that people would present an imposter to rule over our people.

“It is on this note that I want to call on the Delta State government, the office of the Deputy Governor, Commissioner of Police, DSS and all security apparatus in the state to call Mr John Ossai and his co-travellers to order to avert this unnecessary looming troubles.”

At the time of filing this report, attempts to reach Ossai proved abortive.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: