Miyetti Allah offers to end all hostilities with Benue farmers

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, has offered to end all hostilities with Benue farmers and live in peace as brothers.

They also proposed the establishment of a joint multi ethnic team to monitor and patrol the borders areas of Benue and Nasarawa states to checkmate the activities of criminal elements amongst them.

This was made known by the Nasarawa state chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Mohammed Useni at the recent joint peace meeting put together by the governors of Benue and Nasarawa states in Yelewata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue state.

Alhaji Useni who blamed the incessant conflicts between Benue farmers and herdsmen on criminal elements commended the two governors for the peace initiative to end the cross border conflicts.

While acknowledging that 85 percent of the cattle arrested in Benue state for violating the grazing law of the state were from Nasarawa state the MACBAN leader said the cattle were not owned solely by the herders but by Nigerians promising that his members would stand for peace and nothing more.

According to him, “We the members of MACBAN will assist to see that there is peace. Any good leader will not like problem or crisis. We are supporting the governors so that they will bring developments to our people.

“We urge them to look for a way so that we solve this problem in the border areas. I am going to bring a solution and by the grace of God we will have peace in the border areas of Nasarawa and Benue states.

“We know that there were lots of killings last week and upper week especially in the borders communities. We are accusing the criminal elements for being responsible for this.

Vanguard News Nigeria

