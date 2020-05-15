Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has directed all Aviation agencies and parastatals to relocate their corporate headquarters to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja within the next forty-five (45) days.

This is an attempt to enforce the 2012 Presidential directive that then ordered all government agencies to move their headquarters to Abuja.

With this directive, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMET, are expected to relocate within the given time frame.

In a letter dated 4th May 2020 from the Ministry FMA/PMD/7061/T/4 signed on behalf of the Minister of Aviation by the Director, Human Resource Management, Muhammad Shehu, the Minister said that the movement is now imperative because of the current global economic situation and reducing cost of governance.

The letter titled: Relocation of Aviation Agencies to Abuja read: “ I am directed to remind you of a Presidential directive issued in 2012 requesting all the agencies under the Ministry of Aviation to relocate their corporate headquarters to the Federal Capital Territory ( Abuja ) for efficient and effective coordination and enhanced service delivery and note that eight (8) years after the directive, the agencies are yet to comply”.

“Accordingly, considering the current situation and the economic impact worldwide as well as the need to reduce the cost of governance and manage scarce resources in a sustainable way, it has become imperative and further to the honourable Minister’s directive (Copy attached) to request that you facilitate and complete the relocation of your corporate headquarters within the next forty-five (45) days in line with this earlier directive”, the directive added.

Vanguard

