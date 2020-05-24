Military says air strikes in Katsina, Zamfara killed 135

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The military said, yesterday, that air strikes conducted by the air force on several bandits camps located in forests of Katsina and Zamfara states wiped out the camps, killing no less that 135 bandits.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja.

He said: “As part of the renewed offensive to rid the North-West of the country of armed bandits and other criminal elements, the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji has decimated several camps and neutralized no fewer than 135 armed bandits in massive air raids executed at several locations in Katsina and Zamfara States between 20 and 22 May 2020.

“The air strikes were undertaken sequel to credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports as well as series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions that led to the identification of the camps

“The camps include Abu Radde Camps 1 and 2 and Dunya in Jibia and DanMusa Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Katsina State as well as Hassan Tagwaye’s Camp; Alhaji Auta’s Camp and Maikomi Camp in Birnin Magaji and Zurmi LGAs of Zamfara State.

“The air interdiction missions were painstakingly undertaken by the Air Component as it dispatched its attack aircraft to the locations in multiple bombing runs, some of which were executed simultaneously.”

Vanguard

