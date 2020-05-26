Mike Tyson inches closer to a shock return to the ring

Kindly Share This Story:

Mike Tyson is getting closer to a return to fighting, and it may not just be boxing.

The former heavyweight champion is expected to be offered a contract by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship that will exceed the $20 million pact the company extended to Tyson earlier this month and include charitable donations, the organization’s president told MMA Fighting.

“I think I know what we need to do to make this thing happen,” BKFC President David Feldman said.

The 53-year-old Tyson, whose last official boxing match was a 2005 loss to Kevin McBride, has teased a return to combat sports. He’s posted videos of intense workouts and pictures of his new ripped physique in recent weeks.

Tyson has expressed interest in partaking in a charity boxing match and has already seen potential opponents line up.

“We got many guys,” Tyson said during an interview with rapper Lil Wayne on Saturday. “Listen we’ve got so many guys that want to do this man. We’re in calls, we’re doing business with guys right now. You’re not going to believe the names when the names come out. Sometime this week we’ll have the contract done.”

Former UFC stars Tito Ortiz and Ken Shamrock have expressed interest in a fight with Tyson no matter the medium, according to MMA Fighting. Former rival Evander Holyfield, 57, has begun posting his own training videos and is open to a third bout between him and Tyson for charity.

“I would do that! Yes, I want to fight Mike Tyson,” Holyfield told The Sun this month. “I can definitely handle him. … But Mike would have to want to do it as well.”

Tyson was back in a ring this week as he appeared on All Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view and presented the company’s new TNT title to winner Cody

