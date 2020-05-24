Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Mexican authorities investigate 12 bodies in stolen pickup

On 10:45 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:

Mexican authorities investigate find of 12 bodies in stolen pickup

Mexican authorities said on Saturday they were investigating the deaths of 12 men, whose bodies were found with signs of gunshot wounds, inside a stolen pickup truck abandoned in the violent western state of Michoacan.

Cartels have been clashing over territory in the region known as Tierra Caliente, Spanish for “Hot Land,” that contains some areas of the states of the neighbouring states Michoacan, Guerrero and Mexico State.

Michoacan State’s Attorney General said in a statement the men, who have not yet been identified, were found in the municipality of San Lucas that the three states border.

The pickup was reported stolen last year in Mexico City, authorities said.

Reuters

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!