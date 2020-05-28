Methanol Fuel Policy ‘ll quicken Nigeria’s Recovery from COVID-19 — Onu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Science and Technology Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, said the Methanol Fuel Technology policy, will fast track Nigeria’s recovery from the damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister stated this on Thursday at the final meeting of the Cabinet Committee to source funding for the Implementation of The National Policy on Methanol Fuel Production in his office on Thursday in Abuja.

He described Methanol as a wonder chemical that could be processed into thousands of by-products that could be used to diversify our economy by powering various sectors.

Dr, Onu noted that the Coronavirus epidemic has taught Nigeria to think out of the box and to learn to do things in a different way, insisting that Science, Technology, and Innovation hold the key to the future of the country.

“This Covid-19 pandemic is a wake-up call to believe in ourselves and think of how to produce what we need as a nation,” saying that the Methanol Fuel Technology Policy, could not have come at a better time than now.

“This policy will allow us to stop exporting our natural resources in their natural state, help us to process our natural resources, which would create jobs for our people and boost the economy,” he further explained.

On the environmental impact of the Methanol Fuel Technology Policy, the minister said ‘it will drastically reduce and eventually eliminate gas-flaring in the country and reduce the need for felling forest trees for firewood.’

For him, the Methanol Fuel Technology Policy is important to the nation as it would drastically reduce the importation of gas and petroleum products.

“The Policy will impact the energy sector as methanol is cheaper to power electricity into homes, boost vehicle performance, and reduce combustion from vehicles. Also, women in the rural areas will no longer have to use firewood and kerosene as methanol is cleaner, cheaper, and friendly to the environment” hen added.

The meeting had in attendance the Minister of State Science and Technology, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi, The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr. Mohammed Bello Umar, The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr. Bako Nabasu, The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance, Mr. Aliyu Ahmed, the representative of the Minister of Environment, Mr. Yunnuss Abdulganiyu, the representative of the Group Managing Director (NNPC), Dr. S Jamari and the representative of the Secretary to the Federal Government, Mrs. Mary-rose Ozonweke.

Vanguard

