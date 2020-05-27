Breaking News
Mercedes-Benz relaunches production at Argentinian factory

Mercedes-Benz has relaunched production in Argentina after a two-month standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the German carmaker said.

The factory in Virrey del Pino in Buenos Aires province has its employees working only one shift.

They are being subjected to safety measures, such as a shuttle taking them to work, regular temperature checks, compulsory face masks and social distancing.

The South American country has started relaxing restrictions imposed on March 20 that shut most economic sectors down.

Argentina has confirmed more than 12,600 novel coronavirus infections and over 470 deaths.

Mercedes-Benz has been present in Argentina since the early 1950s.

The 2,500 employees in Virrey del Pino manufacture the Sprinter Van, light trucks and chassis for buses.

