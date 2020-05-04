Medical Guild says 16 Lagos doctors infected with COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

Medical doctors under the employment of Lagos State Government Monday expressed worry over-relaxation of the lockdown in the State, disclosing that 16 members of the Medical Guild have been infected with COVID-19.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Chairman of the Medical Guild, Dr Oluwajimi Sodipo who explained that the doctors were in a stable condition, also disclosed that to prevent more doctors from testing positive to the disease, they have adopted the slogan of no personal protective equipment, no work.

Till date, Lagos state has a total 1,107 cases, 830 cases are active, 247 have been treated and discharged, 30 fatalities have been recorded.

On the 3rd of May 2020, 170 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 2558, 400 cases have been discharged and 87 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) lockdown directive by the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, became effective in Lagos State on Monday, May 4th, Lagosians were seen trooping out to resume their daily activities.

Vanguard News Nigeria

