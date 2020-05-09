MC Chido rules music airwaves with new single “Gbana”

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

US-based Nigerian recording artiste, is fast winning new fans with his new song, Gbana. The song is currently ruling airwaves as fans commend the multiple award winning artiste for his music genius.

For somebody, who has been a constant hit maker, MC Chido in this new song showed why he remains one of the most prominent Nigerian music stars making the country proud abroad and keeping his local fan base intact.

From blazing through with different hit songs that have earned him top recognition abroad, the Ebonyi State-born singer is respected for helping to put Nigerian indigenous music on the global spotlight.

MC Chido, who describes his new song as a tune that would help many people get through these difficult times as they vibe to the song and get along with the rhythm.

The new song is coming on the heels of his debut album, “Prelude” which was released on February 1 with the album recording success and earning positive reviews from his fans both home and abroad.

Still basking in the success of the 13-track album, MC Chido said he’s excited to be giving his fans relatable tunes that could stand the test of time, especially in moments like this. His13-track album was produced by top music producers including Walter Blackson, DJ Coublon, Vampire Beatz, Chris Stringz among.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: