May Day: Obasa applauds workers’ resilience amidst coronavirus pandemic

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly and Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures In Nigeria, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa has applauded Nigerian workers as they continue to push for the growth of the economy of the country and by extension, Lagos state.

Obasa who acknowledged the contribution of workers towards the development of the economy even as they celebrate this year’s Workers’ Day, described them as the wheels of progress of a nation’s economy.

In a goodwill message to workers even as he joins other leaders of the world to celebrate and felicitate with the workers, Obasa noted that no doubt, workers are the wheels of progress of the economy of any nation without which the well being of such nation will be at a standstill.” he said.

According to him, “Nigerian workers, like all other workers of the world have made tremendous contributions to the economic growth of Nigeria and therefore should be appreciated.

” I also won’t use the occasion to celebrate and appreciate the contributions of Lagos House of Assembly and Lagos House of Assembly Service Commission, LAHASCOM, workers for their tireless efforts to the growth of the legislature in the state”.

“I, however, want to implore you to dedicate yourself to your work, be honest and loyal to the management of the institution as you resume work on Monday, May 4, 2020, while ensuring that you comply with all the measures required to contain COVID-19 in the state,” he said.

