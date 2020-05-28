May 29 anniversary: Sanwo-Olu completes 37 road projects

Kindly Share This Story:

…to commence 4th Mainland Bridge project year-end, inaugurate 23 PHCS

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has completed and commissioned 37 road projects within 12 months.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, disclosed this on Wednesday, during a briefing to commemorate the one year in office of Governor Sanwo-Olu, in Alausa, Ikeja.

Adeoye said government had also repaired and sectional rehabilitation works are being carried out on more than 354 roads in various parts of the state.

According to her, the measure was part of steps towards developing first-class infrastructure to support the state’s growing population.

The state government promised to complete landmark projects such as Agege Pen Cinema, Agric-Ishawo Road, Lagos-Badagry lots and also vowed to commence work on Fourth Mainland Bridge; Lekki Regional Road before the end of the year.

Adeyoye expressed delight at the recently-commissioned network of 31 roads in Ojokoro Local Council Development Area, and the completed Aradagun-Imeke-Ajido-Iworo-Epeme Road (Phase II) in Badagry, Fadipe/Salami/ Eyiowuawi /Odubanjo in Shomolu and Akinwunmi in Mushin, describing the feat as amazing and concrete evidences of performance of the current administration in just one year in office.

She said that infrastructure development remained a critical development vehicle for realising Governor Sanwo-Olu led administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda and the greater Lagos vision of Africa’s model smart city.

While reiterating the administration’s commitment to delivery of new road projects, massive repair and rehabilitation of existing roads and construction of new bridges so as to achieve the “T” in the THEMES agenda and bring the dividend of democracy to the people of Lagos, Adeoye stressed the need for people to cooperate with the government and make proper use of infrastructure in the state.

Giving a breakdown on the completion level of some of the ongoing massive projects in the state, the Special Adviser stated that Pen Cinema Fly Over is over 50 percent ready, Murtala Muhammed Road is 92 percent and Lagos-Badagry expressway: Lot 1, Eric Moore to Mazamaza 100 percent; Lot 2a, Mazamaza-Agboju, 100 percent; Agboju-Trade Fair 76 percent; Trade Fair-Okokomaiko 23 percent.

23 PHCs

Also speaking on the occasion, Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, said: “The administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu in the last one year had embarked on the construction and renovation of 39 primary healthcare centres across all 57 local government and local council development areas to bridge the gaps.

“Also, 23 of these Primary Healthcare Centres, PHCs, are completed and ready for commissioning while others are at various stages of completion.”

He added that as part of efforts geared towards the revitalisation of the Primary Health Care system, the state government had carried out a comprehensive assessment of no fewer than 329 PHCs in the state, noting that the assessment focused on the level of functionality and geographical positioning system of the PHCs to identify gaps for service improvement efforts.

The commissioner noted that with the assessment, the key areas of focus of PHC revitalisation will include infrastructure upgrade, data management, operational cost, power supply, water supply, drug supply, sewage management, staffing, immunisation programmes, bridging communication gap between the Ministry of Health, local government and primary healthcare board, facility management and monitoring, financing mechanism, insurance scheme, among others.

He added: “We are not unmindful of the challenges facing primary health care system. This is the reason why we embarked on the assessment exercise as part of our plan to effect major and lasting transformations that will make access to healthcare facilities at the grassroots hitch free.”

Abayomi noted that the Sanwo-Olu’s administration had constructed and delivered five medical portal cabins to five PHCs as part of its infrastructure upgrade drive for improved service delivery.

Recognising the prime place of PHC in the overall healthcare delivery system, the Commissioner advocated more synergy between the Ministry of Health, the local government authorities and National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, to have a robust and viable service delivery at the PHC level, stressing that it would only amount to an exercise in futility if all stakeholders work at variance.

Abayomi added that primary health care is the bedrock of any health care system stressing that it is because the challenges confronting this level of health care system are not adequately addressed that the secondary and tertiary levels of care are overwhelmed.

The Commissioner, who also highlighted achievements recorded in other tiers of health service delivery, noted that the increased investment in the health sector in the last one year covering infrastructure, human resource for health, disease control, use of technology and innovation, coupled with the implementation of the state health scheme, affirmed the commitment of Sanwo-Olu’s administration to the attainment of the universal health coverage.

While noting that there was so much more to be done, Abayomi said good health and wellbeing of residents remained an enormous agenda that present administration would vigorously pursue.

