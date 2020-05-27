May 27: Emmanuel urges Akwa Ibom children to remain focused on education

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has felicitated with the children on the celebration of the 2020 Children day, urging them to remain focused on their education.

Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ekerete Udoh in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday said the importance of education in future of the children explained the introduction of the ongoing ‘School Radio programme to keep them busy as the state battles the COVID-19 Pandemic that has ravaged nations of the world.

His words, “Akwa Ibom State Governor has sent his felicitations to the children of the State on the occasion of this year’s Children’s Day celebrations. Governor Emmanuel urged Akwa Ibom children to remain focused on their education.

“The future is yours to secure and keep. That is the reason we have invested huge resources in ensuring that our children are made ready for the globalized world of the 21 Century where skills, talents, passion, ability to think outside the box and sharp execution of tasks are the underlying requirements for success.

“That explains why we have not relented in ensuring that our children are kept busy even with the Covid-19 pandemic through our hugely popular “School on Radio” programme on Akwa Ibom Broadcasting Corporation (AKBC).

“We have endeavoured to provide conducive learning environment complete with tools that will enhance, deepen and expand the frontiers of knowledge. We are also maintaining rigorous training of teachers to bring them up to speed with modern approaches to teaching

“The theme of this year’s celebration “Promoting Girl Child Education for Sustainable Development” captures a critical component of the Pet Project of Her Excellency, Dr. Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel- her untiring interest and passion in the growth and development of the girl child through Family Empowerment and Youth Re-orientation Path Initiative (FEYReP.)

He added that the holistic education of the girl child, from distilling her sense of self and identity, forswearing unwholesome tendencies that may negate her future and growth, and the infinite faith in her capacity to rise to the faith of her greatness without fear of limitations based on her agenda were important elements that government has emphasised.

He urged all Akwa Ibom children to stay away from anti-social tendencies such as “cultism, and rather focus on their education and other ennobling pursuits”

vanguard

