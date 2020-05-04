Kindly Share This Story:

The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has donated a 30-room hotel to the state for use as isolation centre for COVID-19 cases.

The state’s Ministry of Health announced Kukah’s donation via its Twitter account on Monday, adding that it was done on behalf of the Catholic Diocese in the state.

The tweet read: “The Catholic Diocese in Sokoto, headed by Bishop Matthew Kukah, has handed over a 30 rooms hotel for isolating suspected cases at Aliyu Jodi Road and a 15 rooms hospital for COVID-19 management at their Gidan Dare Clinic.”

It said a total of 66 cases have been confirmed in the state, while 57 are active, eight fatalities, and one recovery have been reported.

As of Sunday evening, Nigeria recorded 2,558 cases of COVID-19, out of which 66 of them are in Sokoto.

A total of 400 persons have recovered from the disease in the country, while 87 persons have died of it.

