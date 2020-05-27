Matawalle urges parents to educate children

Kindly Share This Story:

….says they are the future

“Islam Guarantees Rights of Children”

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor .Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara state has urged parents and guardians in the state to use available resources and give their children and wards befitting education.

“Prepare them as future leaders,” he said. Matawalle spoke in a statewide broadcast to mark the 2020 Children’s Day in Zamfara state.

According to him, the state government has dedicated 18.5% of its 2020 budget to the education sector, with the believe that if children’s education is not given the attention it deserves, “the future of our society will be bleak.”

Describing education as long-time investment and bedrock of societal development, the governor calls for sound policies and programmes that will improve the wellbeing of Nigerian children .

‘Investing in them is akin to investing in our future. Children of today are the ones to take over the mantle of societal affairs tomorrow. We must therefore mobilise all the resources at our disposal towards ensuring that they receive the best in terms of education, healthcare, moral and religious training.”

Matawalle however, regretted that some children were subjected to high rate of child mortality, illiteracy and were subjected to all forms of inhuman treatment because most of them lacked sound education.

“As Muslims, we already know that long before the emergence of the contemporary clamour for the protection of the rights of children, Islam had evolved social and religious institutions that guarantee the entire social and natural rights as well as freedoms of children”

“We must, therefore continue to play our leading role of according children all the necessary care and training so that they can adequately step into our shoes when we leave the stage,” he said.

He said under the current COVID -19 pandemic, children, parents and teachers must come together to utilize the period to mentor the children to study at home so that they could easily catch up after the pandemic.

