Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

MASSOB warns Ndigbo on looming food scarcity

On 7:50 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

THE Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has warned Igbo people to be more conscious and get prepared for future endemic that it said would be more dangerous than coronavirus.

The group said Ndigbo must begin to get themselves prepared for more challenges of  future hunger.

Leader of MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu, in a statement, yesterday, alerted that the future of their people was dangling with more challenges of food shortages as a result of dependence on Northern Nigeria.

READ ALSO: MASSOB denies plot to attack DSS in Anambra

Madu said that coronavirus and it’s destructive effects on the social, economic, religious and commercial lives of Ndigbo were eye-opener for a serious and long plan approach for countering the anticipated food endemic.

“MASSOB advises the people to rigorously embark on agricultural developments. We must commence and wholesomely commit ourselves to agricultural farming. It pains MASSOB that Ndigbo have despised and abandoned farming which is our primitive and cultural occupation from ancient times. Farming has been our native identity, it is our forefathers’’.

pride and glory. We can never abandon the antecedents of forebears”, he said. “MASSOB directs every Igbo family irrespective of their residential locations to use this farming season to commence rigorous farming. Ndigbo are not known as lazy or weaklings, the ability of a man to provide food for his family is what proof him as a family man”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!