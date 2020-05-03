MASSOB warns Ndigbo on looming food scarcity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

THE Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has warned Igbo people to be more conscious and get prepared for future endemic that it said would be more dangerous than coronavirus.

The group said Ndigbo must begin to get themselves prepared for more challenges of future hunger.

Leader of MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu, in a statement, yesterday, alerted that the future of their people was dangling with more challenges of food shortages as a result of dependence on Northern Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

Madu said that coronavirus and it’s destructive effects on the social, economic, religious and commercial lives of Ndigbo were eye-opener for a serious and long plan approach for countering the anticipated food endemic.

“MASSOB advises the people to rigorously embark on agricultural developments. We must commence and wholesomely commit ourselves to agricultural farming. It pains MASSOB that Ndigbo have despised and abandoned farming which is our primitive and cultural occupation from ancient times. Farming has been our native identity, it is our forefathers’’.

pride and glory. We can never abandon the antecedents of forebears”, he said. “MASSOB directs every Igbo family irrespective of their residential locations to use this farming season to commence rigorous farming. Ndigbo are not known as lazy or weaklings, the ability of a man to provide food for his family is what proof him as a family man”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: