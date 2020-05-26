Masari expresses worries over Katsina’s COVID-19 status

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State, on Tuesday, expressed worries over the 337 total figure of COVID-19 infections, making the state the fourth on the list of the global pandemic in the country.

215 cases were recorded from Katsina Local Government area, 79 from Daura and the remaining 43 from other council areas.

Speaking in Katsina, the governor said that government would continue with the lockdown on Katsina, Batagarawa and Daura council areas from 7 am. on Wednesday, as part of measures to contain the further spread of COVID-19.

He revealed that the state had recorded 18 deaths out of the total figure, adding that 13 of them were confirmed COVID-19 positive after their death, while five others died in the hospital.

Masari said that 51 patients were discharged from the isolation centres in the state.

He also disclosed that the state government would sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sahel Medicare Services in Katsina to commence COVID-19 sample testing in the state.

According to him, the centre will test about 204 samples within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the governor has urged commercial motorists in the state to provide hand sanitisers for the passengers, adding that all their passengers must also use face masks.

Masari said that government would enforce use of face masks to prevent the spread of the disease.

“It is time for use of face masks and maintaining cleanliness, as preventive measures against the disease,” he said.

He urged the media to continue to enlighten the public on the safety measures against the disease.

“The war against COVID-19 is everybody’s affair; everyone must be responsible and involved in the war.

“We have to aggressively use sensitisation as a tool for fighting the disease,” he said.

The governor, however, said that this could not be done without the support of the media; hence the need for the media to continue to intensify efforts in enlightening the public on safety measures.

He also restated the ban on inter-local government movement within the state.

