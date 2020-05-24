Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – RIVERS State Governor has confirmed 27 new cases of Coronavirus with Manager of demolished Prodest Hotel, Eleme, listed among the latest cases.

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim who made the disclosure Sunday evening said the development validates the State Government’s proactive fight against COVID-19.

Nsirim recalled that “Protest Hotel was demolished two weeks ago because the owners violated Executive Order 7 which banned the operation of hotels.

“The COVID-19 Taskforce members from the Local Government who went to enforce the Executive Order were brutalized and dehumanised leading to the death of one of them.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: