Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United have been handed in a boost in their bid to extend Odion Ighalo’s loan deal at the club, with Shanghai Shenhua softening their stance over the Nigerian’s return.

The former Watford striker’s initial deal, which was agreed in January, is set to expire this weekend and the two clubs will have to move fast if they’re to reach an agreement.

However, ESPN report that the Red Devils have been handed a boost in negotiations, with the Chinese club seemingly more willing to authorise an extension.

ALSO READ: Arsenal face possible setback in pursuit of unsettled Barca star

United are keen to keep the forward for the remainder of the campaign but have insisted ‘”the ball’s in Shanghai’s court” with the Chinese Super League outfit wanting Ighalo back for the start of their domestic campaign next month.

The player, meanwhile, has pleaded with Shenhua to extend his current loan deal at his ‘dream club’. He’s said to be desperate to finish off the current campaign at Old Trafford, as United go about securing a Champions League spot and chasing silverware in the FA Cup and Europa League.

And with any CSL players who are currently overseas reportedly not being permitted to return to China until October in a bid to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus, it makes sense for Shanghai to sanction Ighalo’s extended stay in Manchester.

Despite the ‘panic buy’ feel to the 30-year-old’s deal back in January, the Nigerian has proven to be ample cover for Anthony Martial up top; scoring four times in eight games prior to the suspension.

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: