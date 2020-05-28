Man begs wife seeking divorce to pray for him to stop drinking

Kindly Share This Story:

A businessman, Shuaibu Abdullahi, on Thursday begged his wife who is seeking a divorce to pray for him so that he can stop his habit of drinking.

Shuaibu Abdullahi also begged a Grade I Area court not to grant his wife’s application for divorce.

The wife, Hassana, a businesswoman, in her petition prayed the court to dissolve her marriage to Abdullahi, on grounds of drunkenness and refusal to observe the five times obligatory Islamic prayers.

Abdullahi told the court that he would bring elders from his wife’s family and his, in other to properly settle the matter between them.

“I plead with the court to give me two weeks for final settlement and not to grant my wife’s request for divorce. “he pleaded.

Earlier, Hassana told the court that her husband has refused to stop drinking beer and refuses to perform the five times obligatory Islamic prayers.

She, however, begged the court to dissolve her marriage of over 30 years which was contracted under Islamic Law and is blessed with six children.

” I will still be praying for my husband after our marriage is dissolved, ” she said.

The Judge, Muhammad Adamu adjourned the matter until June 11 for final report of settlement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Abdullahi, a cleaner at Efab Metropolis Estate, Dutse Express, Abuja, entered an undertaking to stop drinking after his wife filed for divorce in June 2018.

He had also promised to share his salary into two, keep half of it to himself and give the other half to his wife for upkeep.

He, however, begged the court to give him time to settle with his wife, saying that they had grown-up children and grandchildren together after she filed for divorce on May 21, 2020.

Vanguard News Nigeria

