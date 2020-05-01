Malami donates food items to indigent families in Kebbi

Kindly Share This Story:

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, on Friday donated ten truckloads of assorted food stuff to over five thousand indigent households in Kebbi.

In a joint statement issued on Friday by Dr Umar Gwandu, the Minister’s Special Assistant on Media, the donation was made through the Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative, an NGO founded by the Minister.

He said the gesture was part of Malami’s desire to improve the living condition of the people in line with the objectives of President Muhammadu Buhari’s public oriented administration.

“The donation will serve as palliatives against hardship occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic, and also assist the less privileged members of the society, especially in this period of Ramadan fast.

“The Minister directed that priority should be accorded to the orphans, disabled, widows, the less privileged, religious leaders and most vulnerable amongst the five thousand households’’.

He said Malami also called on the Muslim faithful in the state to use the blessed month of Ramadan to pray for the end of the pandemic, peaceful co-existence and ease from the current challenges.

The items donated include 2,600 bags of rice, 1,000 bags of Sugar, 300 cartons of Spaghetti, 1,000 bags of Millet, and 1,000 gallons of vegetable oil.

