In another bizarre Instagram video, Madonna revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies and is ready to “breathe the COVID-19 air.”

In “Quarantine Diaries No. 14,” the 61-year-old singer delivers a monologue about the trials and tribulations of keeping close quarters with those she’s quarantined and her desire to “be released from the bondage of giving a f–k.”

Madonna then transitions from black-and-white footage to colorful imagery of the outside world, which she rejoined after learning her test results.’

“Took a test the other day and I found out that I have the antibodies,” she says, “so tomorrow I’m just going to go for a long drive in a car, and I’m gonna roll down the window and I’m gonna breathe in — I’m gonna breathe in the COVID-19 air.”

The Central for Disease Control has said it’s unknown if the antibodies provide immunity and recommends people still practice social distancing measures.

“This is clearly performance art. Look at the set, the lighting, the poetry she cites. It is not meant to be literal,” a source close to Madonna’s camp told Page Six on Friday.

“It is meant to be viewed alongside all 14 videos she’s posted during the pandemic. Madonna has always been a great provocateur and spoken her mind. This isn’t her being crazy, it is a reflection and a comment on current society.”

The insider said that Madonna’s “diaries” are meant to reflect other people’s mindsets.

“In these performance art pieces she is speaking words that her fans and others may be thinking and feeling,” the source said. “People may be thinking about going out and risking themselves to COVID-19. Then at the end of the piece she says, ‘I may or may not feel like that tomorrow.’”

Madonna’s questionable stance on coronavirus has been documented throughout her series, which began with her calling the novel virus “the great equalizer.” She later deleted the video after facing backlash.

Insiders told Page Six that the Material Girl won’t listen to anyone about her Instagram Stories.

“I worshipped her, we all did,” said someone who has worked with Madonna in recent years. “I still do, but I’m disappointed. It’s like she’s selling out to keep getting attention and she doesn’t know how weird she’s coming off. I keep hoping she’ll snap out of it.”

