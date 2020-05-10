Kindly Share This Story:

Former Nigerian women 400m great, Mabel Madojiemu has lamented the cancellation of the 2020 Schools athletics championships originally billed for May 15 in Benin City, Edo State.

The championships, which is solely sponsored by the Princess Mabel Madojiemu Athletics Foundation, was well on its way to make it’s second edition with the young athletes looking forward to participating, but the event became another victim of the worldwide sports postponements due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Just like the young athletes, I’m sad that we are not going to have the Schools Athletics Competition as scheduled,” said Madojiemu.

“We were good to go, and were looking to give the kids a treat, most especially with the National Sports Festival which would have been hosted in Benin by Edo State. It was our idea to give the kids a treat of their own sports festival.

“But nothing is lost, we are hopefully coming back stronger next year by the grace of God.”

Also speaking was technical director for the meet and former African 400m hurdles champion, Henry Amike. He regretted the cancellation but urged the young athletes not to be discouraged because it was very important the coronavirus was rolled back by all means.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: