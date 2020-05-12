Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has told residents to work together with it and bear with the situation of Ramadan without religious obligations such as congregational prayers in order to break the chain of the transmission of the novel coronavirus disease.

Ganduje said, “COVID-19 affects all aspects of life, it affects our religious obligations, our economy, our culture as well as our social settings. Though we are in Ramadhan still we cannot go to Mosques to observe our prayers.

“It is painful that we cannot observe our obligatory prayers in Mosque, but there is nothing we can do about it. We just have to bear with it. Shaking hands when the greeting is no longer tenable. But there is nothing we can do for now. So let’s work together and break the chain of the transmission,” Ganduje pleaded.

The Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar in a statement said the Governor made this known in a meeting held with all the five Emirs in the state to chart way forward to combat the dreaded disease in the state.

According to the statement, “This meeting between government, health professionals and our Emirs is an avenue for all of us to rub minds, point out effective ways of working together and strengthening our strategy in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Since before the coming of the pandemic we have been working closely together. This setting creates more rooms for institutional strengthening.

“With this meeting, I am sure we are talking to all Emirs, all District Heads (Hakimai), all Village Heads (Dakatai), all Ward Heads ( Masu Unguwanni), Imams and community leaders. With this strategy, we will go a long way in strengthening our weapons against the disease. “The main concern was to break the chain of transmission of the global pandemic. That is why this and similar meetings are absolutely necessary. It is necessary also to double up in our public campaign efforts. “Governor Ganduje made it very clear for the traditional leaders that, the fight against COVID-19 could only be won when people cooperate with government and health practitioners. Your role in this fight is extremely important and necessary. “He also made it clear to all at the meeting that, the state would soon come up with 4-Point Action Plan, which would also be translated in vernacular for effective usage by the generality of the population in the state. The Action Plan, would, among other things, provide for a step-by-step approach to dealing with the global pandemic. “The state would also make available the Action Plan, to all the Emirates in the state, which would then be trickled down to people at the grassroots for the effective and efficient fight against COVID-19,” Anwar said. In his remarks, the Chairman of the State Council of Emirs, the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, who spoke on behalf of all other Emirs, assured of their unflinching support to all policies and the Action Plan that would be handed down to them in due course. “As we are certain that this COVID-19 is real, we will do our best to make people understand why we must all join hands together to fight this deadly disease. And we are assuring His Excellency, the Governor that, when you sent to us, Action Plan, we shall make good use of it,” Emir Bayern however assured.

