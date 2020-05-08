Lockdown: Kwara butchers lose cows worth N20.5m

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kwara Butchers Association says it lost cows worth N20.5 million during the one-month lockdown in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lockdown was aimed at reducing COVID-19 spread.

Alhaji Lam AbdulRasaq, the Chairman of the Association, made the disclosure in llorin on Friday during an interview with the News Agency of NAN).

AbdulRasaq said many of the association’s cows died in transit due to fatigue and other challenges on the road, while some others slaughtered got spoilt because of lack of patronage.

According to the chairman, the N20.5 million loss was incurred by more than 1,000 members across the state’s 16 local government areas.

He, however, said that sales had improved with the gradual ease of the lockdown.

According to AbdulRasaq, butchers now sell off whatever number of cows slaughtered.

The chairman appealed to the state government to give palliatives to members of the association yet to recover from the loss.

AbdulRasaq advised butchers in the state to continue to abide by all government directives on curbing novel coronavirus pandemic. (NAN)

