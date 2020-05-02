Lockdown: 400 defaulters convicted by Kano mobile court — Official

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Not fewer than 400 defaulters of the lockdown the order in place in Kano State have been convicted in the mobile Courts established by the State Government.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Judiciary, Mr Baba Jibo disclosed this on Saturday.

Jibo said the persons were convicted within Thursday and Saturday.

He explained that during the exercise, some of the defaulters were subjected to a community service punishment to sweep some selected areas.

According to him, “some of them were charged from N200 upward as fine for their offence, while others were asked to embark on the sensitisation of their communities on the effect of COVID-19.

“We also arrested some tricycle with 11 persons violating the lockdown order, while a vehicle carrying over 1,000 touch lights heading to Falgore area of Tudun Wada Local Government. The vehicle and the people arrested were handed over to the Police for further investigation,” Jibo said.

Recall that the Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had penultimate Saturday announced the establishment of the mobile courts to try violators of the lockdown the order in place in the state. Last Monday, the State’s Chief Judge, Nura Sagir inaugurated the court and had prosecuted about 135 defaulters from Tuesday to Wednesday.

