Life as a successful music promoter in Nigeria – Laborita

Odusanya Obafemi, popularly known as Laborita is arguably one of the most sought after music promoters in the Nigerian music industry.

As the Chief Executive Officer of (MPU) Entertainment, Laborita has successfully held scores of music shows in the major cities of the country.

He goes down memory lane to recall his journey into the fiercely competitive Nigerian music industry

“I started as a music promoter 2008. So far, I have successfully worked with major celebrities in the industry, the likes of TROD, SMALL DOCTOR, ZLATAN, SERIKI, OYEMIKE, P RAY, ZAMORA, PICAZO, AREEZY, DEVOLEE, TM9ja and more.

“It has not been a smooth ride but we are happy and excited seeing how far we have come. I’m still looking toward to working with other Nigerian – International artists in 2020. We have set our standards right and won’t stop pushing until we get to out desired position and dominate the Nigerian music terrain,” he noted.

The 35-year old seasoned music promoter also reemphasized on his passion for not just the Nigerian music industry but the world’s at large.

Stating his plans for the rest part of 2020, Laborita, , “We all have been anticipating for 2020. It is finally here and I won’t give up on my set goals. My plan is to invest more in music and real estate business. Nigerian music is gaining massive international recognition and now is the time to tap into it. Likewise Real Estate business. My ever trustworthy team and I are making all our projects ready for execution. I have unquenchable passion for music that’s why I purely love what I do.”

Giving an insight on his background, the Ogun State born entertainment business guru hints, “I attended Abeokuta Grammar School before I proceeded to Ilaro Polytechnic.

I am from a family of 5; my parents and my two younger sisters. I am the only son and that made an impact on me. I was quick to know that I have major responsibilities before me, so I must work extra hard to make ends meet.”

