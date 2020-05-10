Life as a Football agent and events management consultant – Therealtfame

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rita Chioma

Born Idise Anthony, but widely known in the Nigerian entertainment and soccer world as Therealtfame. Therealtfame is the former sponsor of Nigerian rapper Yungsix, he is from Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Expressing his concerns over how people pay him back whenever he extends his kind heart to them, Therealtfame who also doubles as a Licensed Football Agent and Events Management consultant bemoans, “God sees my heart. All I’ve got is pure love and Kindness. Sometimes when I help people they pay me back with evil! Don’t let it be my downfall! Guide and Protect me and my friends and family. I also advice all to be good and kind despite all the challenges that might come your way.”

Therealtfame had sometimes ago, blasted his former artiste, Yung6ix for not yielding success despite all he had spent on the rapper yet no fruitful results.

He added that the rapper (Yung6ix) is broke and has nothing, but living off people’s properties.

Therealtfame had his primary education at All Saints Primary School and St. Michaels College, before heading to Lefke University in Northern Cyprus where he obtained a Masters of Arts degree in Human Resources.

