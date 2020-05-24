Liberian President, Ned Nwoko, others for UNESCO Online Pan African Sports Conference

Kindly Share This Story:

Liberian President George Weah, Nigerian Billionaire & Philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko and other key stakeholders are set to deliver keynote speeches at the Africa Sports Ventures Group & UNESCO Online Pan African Sports Conference on May 24th and 25th.

In commemoration of Africa Day 2020, Nigerian Philanthropist and Sports Enthusiast, Prince Ned Nwoko and Liberian President will join other speakers in an online conference to discuss the future of sports in Africa-post COVID-19.

The event is organized by the Africa Sports Ventures Group in collaboration with UNESCO and is slated to hold on the 24th and 25th May, 1pm every day. Recall that Prince Ned Nwoko is the Founder of the first Sports University in Africa (Stars University Idumuje-Ugboko) as such this platform shall suffice for him to share his plan and his perceived future of sports in Africa.

It’s worthy to note that the Antarctica explorer, Prince Ned funded soccer star project by organizing a trial for local football talents who were selected across six states of the federation discovering 150 raw talents.

He also brought former super eagles coach, Samson Siasia, some European foreign coaches, FIFA licenses agents, football scouts and President to Abuja to select 40 players who will continue their career in Europe all expenses paid by Prince Ned Nwoko foundation PNNF whose cardinal agenda includes Sports Development, Health, Education, Environment, Culture and Tourism. Prince Ned’s passion for sports development is like a fire that cannot be quenched as such he just floated a football club to promote sports development in Africa.

