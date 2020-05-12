Lekan Olaleye’s production launches iNAKI TV

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rita Chioma

Lekan Olaleye’s production company Kingkong Productions has just launched iNAKI TV, a spectacular Movie channel focused on telling African related stories.

“There is so much we are developing for our fans and followers, the launch of our iNAKI TV is just one of our projects towards promoting African movies told in a way that appeals to all movie lovers,” excited Lekan Olaleye said.

The launch of movie channel, came shortly after Kingkong Production in partnership with Dan Akinlolu Films released their ultra-modern Yoruba flick “Boju Boju”.

For 32 year old, Lekan also known as Agba Inaki friendship is one aspect of living that needs special attention, as friends can make or mar you.

The Business Administration graduate from Ajayi Crowther University noted that hard work always pays, and worth investing on and he would forever remain grateful to his friends for making a huge positive impact on his life and career.

He said, ” I am a business oriented young man who had the urge to invest savings in different businesses and now it’s paying off. I also went into entertainment business because I have friends who were into showbiz. They advised me on some of the steps I took that led me fully into this money making venture. My friends assisted me to actualise my dream.”

