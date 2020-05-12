Leave our area in peace, we don’t want trouble — CAN tells herdsmen

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chancel Sunday

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has asked herdsmen who sneaked into Bomadi Council Area, Delta State, to leave the area in peace, saying riverine communities did not want their trouble.

Chairman of CAN, Bomadi chapter, Snr Apostle Sunday Ekeremor, stated this when CAN Local Monitoring Team on compliance of partial lifting of church services ran on them in the course of duty, yesterday.

He said, “we are saying in strong terms that they should leave this place in peace because we have heard them causing problems in Uwheru Kingdom, Abraka, Delta North and other places.

“We never knew they are in this bush; we do not want them here because our women and children go to their farms and fishing camps both night and day.

“I called on the Bomadi CDC leadership to ask them to leave in peace because we don’t want the atrocities we have been hearing about them to come to this place.”

