LEAH @ 17: Will she spend another birthday in captivity? Parents ask FG

By Therese Nanlong

As Leah Sharibu marks her 17th birthday on the 14th of this month and still in captivity, her parents, Nathan and Rebecca Sharibu have asked the federal government if their daughter would spend another birthday in captivity contrary to the promises to rescue her from her abductors.

The parents lamented that sitting patiently with a yearning that has not yet been fulfilled is very painful adding that it is impossible for any parent to keep hearing different hurtful reports about their daughter and not become heartbroken and even more traumatic to hear that she has been forced into motherhood in captivity.

Expressing themselves through a statement signed by Dr. Gloria Puldu, the Executive Director, LEAH Foundation, they maintained hope is the one thing that is keeping them going, since hope is the only powerful force of reassurance in times of difficulty.

According to the statement, “In this difficult time amidst the global pandemic of the Covid-19 (corona virus), the world is confronted with the fragility of human lives, we therefore need to come together as never before in common humanity standing in compassion and solidarity with one another.

Nathan and Rebecca Sharibu (Leah’s parent) and the Leadership Empowerment Advocacy & Humanitarian Foundation (LEAH FOUNDATION) takes this opportunity to commend all the frontline health service workers who are working very hard fighting to stop the pandemic and saving lives. We wish all who have contracted the disease around the globe a speedy recovery.

“Born on May 14, 2003, Leah Sharibu the young Christian girl who refused to renounce her Christian faith has had her 15th and 16th birthday while in ISIS-WA captivity, this is a reproachful memory. Will she spend another birthday in captivity? It is impossible for any parent to keep hearing different hurtful reports about their daughter and not become heartbroken. It is even more traumatic to hear that she has been forced into motherhood in captivity.

“May 14th, when she turns 17 years old. Is he not able to negotiate with the terrorists? What is being done? The government has continued to assure Nigerians of the existence of a communication channel with the insurgents. So, if they are communicating as claimed, why is Leah still in the hands of her abductors?

“It is shameful and inexcusable that the Nigerian Government has not been able to secure Leah’s release despite several promises by President Buhari. The latest of his unfulfilled promises was in a message he personally signed to mark the second anniversary of the abduction of the 110 Dapchi students which is also

Leah’s second year in captivity, where he again promised the nation that his administration was committed to ensuring the release of all persons currently in the captivity of terrorists across the country and beyond.

“Remember, it took Buhari eight months to finally speak to Leah’s parents and that was by a phone call on

October 2nd. Buhari assured that he will do all he can to secure her release and that no effort would be spared to ensure her rescue. As Nigerians wait for the fulfillment of this commitment, Leah Sharibu and others have continued to suffer in the den of her abductors and on the 14th of May it will be 815 days still in captivity. What is President Buhari doing to release Leah Sharibu? Buhari was able to secure the release of the other 104

Dapchi victims, except Leah Sharibu. Why is he unable to release her? Is Buhari not putting his full effort to seeing to her release?”

It added, “Lest we also forget in April 2014, Boko Haram kidnapped 276 schoolgirls from their school in Chibok, about 170 miles northeast of Dapchi where Leah was abducted from her school. Some of the Chibok girls managed to escape on their own, while others were later rescued or freed after negotiations. But the fate of many of the girls still remains unknown.

An aid worker from Plateau State, Miss Jennifer Ukambong, who was released in January, 2020 after staying nearly one month in Boko Haram captivity, said Leah Sharibu lives somewhere close to Lake Chad.

“Ukambong also said Mrs Alice Ngaddah, Miss Grace Taku and Leah Sharibu who were abducted at various times by the terrorists were all doing fine in the forest. Jennifer said she does not know the specific location but they say it is close to Lake Chad. Parents of Leah now join the Northern Christian Elders who have urged Buhari to use Boko Haram’s weakness to rescue their daughter Leah Sharibu and others in captivity. We continue to appeal to President Buhari to take advantage of the pressure under which Boko Haram is now, and secure the release of Leah Sharibu and others still in captivity.

“To the world, we want to call on you to continue stand in solidarity as international community to support

Leah’s Sharibu’s family and other persecuted people who are in any form captivity for the sake of their faith.

We must stand together to bring about religious freedom just as we are uniting to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. No one should be devalued, discriminated against and even attacked for their faith. We must not allow this pandemic to hide the consequences.

“Unfortunately, Leah’s captivity is worsening “Nigeria’s fault lines and political future” because Leah at the moment is the face of the perceived conflict between religions in Nigeria by telling her to renounce her faith to be a free citizen. This has added to reasons for Nigeria to be made to be number twelve in the World Watch List for Religious Freedom by USCIRF.

While the parents are keeping hope alive, the fact is Leah remains in captivity of Boko Haram. Leah’s parents

(and her brother, Donald) continue to seek for her immediate release and they are still pleading with President Buhari and the Nigerian government to free her from Boko Haram. Will this hope keep being deferred?”

