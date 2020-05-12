Lawyer petitions IGP to give police protection to residents in Ado-Odo/Ota

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jane Echewedo

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, has been urged to provide police protection for the peace-loving people of Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of Ogun State.

In a petition by a Lagos based human rights lawyer and activist, Debo Adeleke, he said the IG intervention becomes imperative to avoid civil unrest in the Ado-Odo/Ota area.

Adeleke who wrote the IGP through the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, FCIID Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos, said the call became necessary to enable the residents in the area go about their normal business without fear of harassment of armed gangs in the area, disturbing the peace and unleashing mayhem on people, particularly, his client, Alhaji Ibrahim Ibuoye, whose business of excavation has suffered greatly due to the activities of the armed gangs.

According to the lawyer, who submitted that his client’s business, a reputable federal government licensed miner, has continued to suffer due to disruption of his commercial excavation on his site within the council area which he said has become a hide-out and haven for hoodlums, robbers, and kidnappers.

In his letter to the IGP dated March 26, 2020, and received at the AIG’s office on March 27, 2020, with the title: “Request for Police Protection for our Client, Alhaji Ibrahim Gbenga Ibuoye, the People and His Property at his Feru Town Laterite site, Ado-Odo/ Ota Local Government, Ogun State against Hoodlums, Armed Robbers and Kidnappers”, noted the request was timely due to high rate of crimes, currently going on in the area.

