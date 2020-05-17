Lawmaker faults parliamentary govt in Osun LGs

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says it’s illegal, unconstitutional

By Dirisu Yakubu

A lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Oluwole Oke, has faulted what he called the subsisting parliamentary system of government in the running of local governments across the state.

Hon. Oke who stated this weekend in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, described local government administration in the state as “an aberration which should be dispensed with without further delay.”

Oke, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, stated further that it is not a gainsaying that the parliamentary system of government under the country’s presidential system of government is abnormally capable of birthing a crisis of monumental proportion.

According to him, “Osun state is a common patrimony of both the living and the next generations. This is the reason it’s important for us not to create an avenue for future generations of the indigenes of our dear state to issue us a query we won’t be able to answer with the deserved patriotism.

“The system is an affront to the federal government. There should be uniformity of purpose in the system of government.

“As it is the case in Osun state today, governance at the local government level is a bundle of confusion which is not doing the citizenry any good. If the federal government has favoured paliamentary system of government, such would have been the grundnorm of our constitution.”

Oke pledged to go the whole distance in ensuring that local government administration in the state conforms with the provisions of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

Continuing, the lawmaker wondered why other states in the federation were yet to emulate Osun in the practice if same was popular and benefial to the people.

Oke therefore enjoined the state House of Assembly in conjunction with the state executive to ensure a speedy reverse of the “obnoxious and anti-developmental system of government in order not to bungle the spread of dividends of democracy statewide.”

He stated further that the position of the nation’s constitution is clear on this issue as it is enshrined in Section 1(3) that, “If any other law is inconsistent with the provisions of this constitution, the constitution shall prevail and other law shall, to the extent of the inconsistency, be void”.

