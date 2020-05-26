Lawan, Omo- Agege mourn New Telegraph Editor, Bakare

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has commiserated with the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ and Guild of Editors, NGE on the death of one of their colleagues, the Saturday Editor of New Telegraph Newspapers, Waheed Bakare.

In a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan also condoled with Mr Bakare’s family, and the Management and Staff of the New Telegraph newspapers where Bakare worked as the Saturday editor.

The statement read, “I extend my condolences to the family of Mr Bakare and to members of the journalism profession in general over the untimely death of their colleagues.

“May Almighty Allah grant the departed soul eternal bliss and comfort his loved ones and colleagues as they grapple with the painful loss.”

READ ALSO:

Also on his part, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, APC, Delta Central has expressed shock and sadness over the demise of the Saturday Editor of New Telegraph, Mr Waheed Bakare.

In a statement signed yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, Senator Omo-Agege also commiserated with the late editor’s family, management and staff of the New Telegraph Newspaper, Nigeria Union of Journalists and the Nigeria Guild of Editors, over the unfortunate incident.

Omo-Agege who who prayed the Almighty Allah to accept the soul of Bakare, described the late editor as a quintessential, hardworking and talented journalist.

The Deputy President of the Senate said, “He was, without question, one of our finest in the journalism profession. My heart goes out to the family he left behind while I call on Nigerians to remember them at this very trying moment.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: