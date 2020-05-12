COVID- 19: Lawan forces Senators to Observe Social Distancing, Wear Masks while speaking

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan ON Tuesday during plenary session at the hallowed Chamber forced his Colleagues to Observe the social distancing rule because of the current outbreak of the global Coronavirus, COVID- 19 Pandemic.

The President of the Senate was not happy with the violation of social distancing rules by the Senators at the Chamber.

Lawan raised the alarm while reading communications from President Muhammadu Buhari to the Senate on the screening and confirmation of Nominees.

The President of the Senate was particularly worried when the Chairman, Senate Committee on Science and Technology, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Anambra Central went very close to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central.

Lawan who was worried over the spread of COVID-19 Pandemic, said, ” Senator Iyom, you are too close to the Deputy Senate President. We must observe the Social Distancing rule. Social Distancing is very important, we just have to adhere to it, it will help us and God help us.”

At another point, soon after Senator Ayo Akinyelure, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ondo Central spoke, the President of the Senate also reminded the Senators of the need to wear face masks while speaking on the floor of the Senate.

Lawan said, “We should manage to speak with our Mask on. It is very important. ”

Vanguard News Nigeria

