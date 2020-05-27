LASG to deliver Agege flyover September, gives assurance on 4th Mainland Bridge

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday promised to deliver the Agege flyover bridge in September to tackle gridlock on the axis.

Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, Special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said this during the year 2020 ministerial press briefing to commemorate first year anniversary of the governor in office.

Adeyoye said that the 1.5 kilometres Agege Pen-Cinema Flyover Bridge was designed to reduce travel time for residents of Ifako-Ijaiye, Agege and Alimosho Local Government.

“The construction of Pen Cinema flyover and access roads in Agege, currently at over 50 per cent stage of work, is scheduled for completion in September this year 2020.

“On completion, the flyover is expected to resolve the perennial traffic gridlock in Agege and its environs,” she said.

Adeyoye also said that plans were on to expand the Agege-Berger Road to reduce travel time in the state.

“We realised that after completing the bridge, there is a gap that will be created and that is why we have decided that the Agege-Berger Road should be expanded to reduce traffic within the axis,’’ she said.

Adeyoye said that one of the major facilities that would accompany the expansion works was a dedicated Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane to move huge number of residents.

“This will afford the people the opportunity to connect Agege and Abule-Egba from Berger axis of the state.

“That is what we have slated for next year. We have started working on the design as I speak and I am sure that by the end of the fourth quarter, we will be done with all the designs and cost of the road ahead of next year’s budget,’’ she said

She said that the Sanwo-Olu government would complete projects inherited from the previous administration.

According to her, the 4th Mainland Bridge will also be pursued vigorously to ensure its actualisation.

She said efforts were on to get the right contractors for the Lagos 4th Mainland Bridge project, promising that the best bids for the project would soon be revealed.

“The 4th Mainland Bridge, which is a project that has been in the pipe-works for about 20 years and intended to provide a useful additional link between the Lagos Mainland [Ikorodu] and the Eti-Osa corridor is in consonance with State Transport Master Plan (STMP) and the Eti Osa/Ikorodu Master Plan, with the adoption of Public Private Partnerships (PPP) as the procurement model.

“The project procurement process has commenced with the successful completion of the Expression of Interest (EoI) Stage, which had 52 proponents/Bidders show interest and 32 compliant responses.

“The Request for Qualification (RFQ) stage is nearing completion, and this is expected to lead to the next stage, which is “Request for Proposal” (RFP) stage,’’ she said.

She said that government had achieved a lot in the last one year in works and infrastructure, especially in the rehabilitation and maintenance of roads through the Public Works Corporation (PWC).

While taking questions from journalists, she explained that the ministry, through its Public Works Corporation, had rehabilitated 354 roads toward achieving its zero tolerance for potholes in the state.

On the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Adeyoye said that the various sections being handled by the state government were progressing speedily at various completion stages to meet up deadlines.

“The State Government is also vigorously pursuing the continuation of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway Project, which was divided into 3 lots with LOT 1 spanning from Eric Moore to Mazamaza which has since been completed.

“LOT 2, Segment 1; from Mazamaza – Agboju is also completed while Segment 2; Agboju – Trade Fair is at 76 per cent completion. Segment 3; Trade Fair to Okokomaiko is at 23 per cent completion.

“However, the section from Trade Fair to LASU entrance gate is scheduled for completion by the end of the year,’’ she said.

Speaking on the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road, she noted that the Sanwo-Olu administration was determined to complete the project, which was 92 per cent completed.

Adeyoye said the outstanding works, which include the completion of the four pedestrian bridges and other road furniture to enhance its safety and beauty, would be completed soon.

She said that the ministry’s mandate was to develop first-class infrastructure to support the state’s growing population.

The special adviser said it was also to serve as the critical development driver of the vision of being Africa’s Model Smart-City and a Global Economic/Financial Hub.

She said in spite of dwindling financial resources occasioned by the recent pandemic and global economic recession, the government was committed to impact on the lives of the citizenry positively.

