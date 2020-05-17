Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, narrowly escaped death on Saturday night, when they were attacked by rampaging hoodlums while in the process of rescuing some victims of a road accident at Oke-Gbegun hill in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The incident reportedly occurred during the period of COVID-19 curfew, following a mechanical failure of a -14 seater passenger commercial bus while in the process of navigating through the Oke-Gbegun hill.

However, he subsequently rammed into the commercial motorcyclist and as a result killed the rider in the process.

Director-General, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu who confirmed the incident, explained that “In the cause of performing its essential duties during the period of COVID-19 curfew, the activated men of the LASEMA Response Team meant to rescue were attacked by hoodlums Saturday night.

“The attack on the LASEMA Response Team and other First Responders by hoodlums at the Ikorodu incident site came on the heels of the death of a commercial motorcyclist, popularly called “Okada” rider, who died when he was crushed by a commercial vehicle at Oke-Gbegun, inward LASPOTECH in Ikorodu.

“The dead, and yet-to-be-identified commercial motorcyclist, was said to have been taken away by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, before the arrival of the LASEMA Response Team, while the ill-fated commercial bus was set on fire by angry hoodlums.

“LASEMA Response Team in preparation for evacuation of the said dead cyclist and on-spot medical attention for the injured had in turn, also activated the LASAMBUS, while SEHMU was called up to bag and retrieve the body, all of which was put on hold due to security challenges faced at the Ikorodu incident site.

“Consequently, the LRT had to force a retreat when the rampaging hoodlums attempted to attack the team.”

VANGUARD

