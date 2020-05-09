Lagos to introduce community management of COVID-19 cases

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Saturday the state government would introduce the management of COVID-19 patients at the community level so as to enhance the management of cases in the state.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this at the State House in Marina while giving an update on the management of COVID-19 and review of the relaxation of the lockdown in the state.

He said the government would be accrediting and incorporating primary healthcare and private healthcare facilities for the management of mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19.

According to him, the state will be careful to ensure that this is not done at the expense of the capacity required to handle other medical cases.

The governor said the community management plan was a strategy devised by the government to actively increase the isolation capacity in the state.

He said: “You will see a change in our isolation strategy in the weeks ahead, as we transition toward decentralization.”

Sanwo-Olu told journalists that the state was in the community transmission stage of the infection

He added: “And, the only way to be sure of making all the right decisions is to continue to scale up testing.’’ (NAN)

