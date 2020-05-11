Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso has said that 10 patients tested positive for COVID-19 from the State House, Marina, the abode of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu are currently responding to treatment and doing well at various isolation facilities in the state.

Recall that the state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, last Thursday, disclosed that10 persons, whose identities were not revealed, associated with the State House in Marina tested positive to COVID-19 which has continued to create fears among other staff and visitors to the House.

Though, in the wake of the development, the Governor and his wife Dr Ibijioke Sanwo-Olu tested negative to the virus for the third time.

Omotoso, while responding to question on the update of the ten patients, said, “They are all doing well in isolation and are expected to be discharged soon by His grace as they test negative according to laid down medical procedure.”

“Further information will be announced in due course.”

Omotoso, however, urged residents to embrace the MaskUpLgos Initiative and observe all precautionary measure.

“I, therefore, implore you all to continue to embrace the #MaskUpLagos initiative and observe all precautionary measures such as physical distancing, hand washing, and other personal hygiene.

“All directives on easing lockdown in Lagos State remain in force.

“It is our collective responsibility to do all we can to stop the spread of #COVID19 #ForAGreaterLagos,” Omotoso stated.

However, at press time the identities of the patients could not be determined but sources said, some domestic and security personnel were among the 10 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Abayomi at an earlier briefing on the update, said 80 persons at the State House, Marina, including the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his family were tested because there was a reason for it.

While those found to be positive have been isolated for further treatments.

Its instructive that at press time the state has discharged a total of 469 COVID-19 patients from isolation facilities having tested negative twice for the virus while 33 deaths were recorded.

Also, within the period, 4399 cases have been confirmed, 778 cases discharged and 143 deaths in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory. FCT.

Giving an update on COVID- 19 situation during his last briefing, Sanwo-Olu, revealed stated that “While we have seen a 32 per cent increase in the number of fatalities in Lagos State, and a 62 per cent increase in the number of confirmed cases, we have also seen a remarkable 100 per cent increase in the number of persons who have fully recovered.

“This trend of recoveries is very encouraging, and we believe it will continue at this rate. It gives us some of the much-needed confidence to face the difficult days and weeks ahead. ”

He stressed that the success of the ongoing efforts, at ramping up testing, was part of the reason for the significant escalation in the number of cases in Lagos State.

“Quite clearly, also, we are firmly in the community transmission stage of the infection, and the only way to be sure we are making all the right decisions is ensuring that we continue to scale up testing.

“We now have four testing facilities in Lagos State, and we remain grateful to the NCDC and all other partners who are involved.

“Our combined lab capacity is at about 850 tests daily. This is easily scalable to 1500 and 2000 subject to the availability of extraction kits considering the acute global shortage.

“Lagos State has paid for over 20,000 extraction kits and has placed an order for another 20,000 in its bid to test at least 120,000 in the next 60 days.

“50 per cent of the backlog, I spoke about recently, has been cleared which is also responsible for the recent seemingly high rate of positive cases in the last couple of days.”

