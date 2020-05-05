Lagos records another COVID-19 related death

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Ministry of Health, on Tuesday, announced another one COVID-19 related death, increasing the number of deaths in the state to 31.

The ministry disclosed this through its Twitter account.

It, however, did not give additional information about the age, sex, nationality and medical history of the deceased.

The ministry added that as of May 4, the state recorded 76 new cases of COVID-19 infection, increasing the number of confirmed cases in Lagos to 1,199.

It said that 14 patients, including eight males and six females, were discharged, making total number of recovered and discharged patients to stand at 261.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos is still the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria, with 889 active cases.

Two of the patients had been evacuated from Nigeria, and 16 patients were transferred to Ogun and Ondo States.

Data from the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), showed that there were 47,118 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,843 deaths and 15,587 recoveries in Africa.

