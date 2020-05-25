Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

Another COVID-19 death was, on Monday, recorded in Lagos bringing the total number of deaths to 47.

The state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on his twitter handle.

He said with 3,521 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 738 patients discharged in Lagos, there is a need for Lagosians to adhere to the rule of physical distancing.

He tweeted: “Lagos recorded one more COVID-19 related death. Total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos now stands at 47.

“Observing physical distancing is our collective responsibility. Let’s do it for a greater Lagos.”

