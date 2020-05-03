Lagos records another 3 COVID-19 related deaths

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Sunday announced another three COVID-19 related deaths, as the number of confirmed cases in the state increased to 1,084.

Abayomi, who disclosed this through his Twitter account, however, did not give additional information about age, sex, nationality and medical history of the deceased.

READ ALSO:

“Three more #COVID-19 related deaths were recorded, bringing total number of such deaths in Lagos to 28,” he said.

The commissioner said as of May 2, the state recorded 62 new cases of COVID-19 infection, increasing the number of confirmed cases in Lagos to 1,084.

He said: “22 fully recovered #COVID-19 Lagos patients; eight females and 14 males, all Nigerians were discharged.

“This brings the total number of #COVID-19 discharged patients in Lagos to 247,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there were 791 active cases, two evacuated and 16 patients transferred to Ogun and Ondo States.

Data from the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) shows that there were 43, 060 cases, 1, 761 deaths and 14, 343 recoveries reported from 53 Africa countries.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: