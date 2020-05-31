Lagos PDP, APC trade words over Sanwo-Olu’s first year in office

Kindly Share This Story:



By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The main opposition party in Lagos State, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the ruling All Progressives Party, APC, have disagreed over the performance level of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the last one year in the state.

While PDP described it as a year of “abysmal performance of monumental failure,” APC described it as “commendable performance, a reference point for responsive and responsible governance.”

PDP, in a statement by its Publicly Secretary, Taofik Gani, accused Governor Sanwo-Olu and APC in the state of commencing re-election campaigns ahead of the statutory timetable yet to be released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The party, therefore, called on the INEC to disqualify the governor and APC from eligibility to contest the governorship in the 2023 general election.

According to the PDP, “INEC must assert its authority and control of the electoral process by enforcing its rules irrespective of the committer of breaking the rules.”

The PDP outcry came on the heels of the deliberate public announcements, jingles, newspaper adverts, announcing Sanwo-Olu as a performer-governor within his first year in office and should be supported for re-election.

PDP described the assessment as “laughable” and vowed to, in the coming days, expose Sanwo-Olu first year in office as governor as been the worst ever by any Lagos State governor.

The party said: “A year of abysmal performance of monumental failure. For clarity, the sponsored public announcements, jingles, newspaper adverts are clearly calling on electorate to re-elect Sanwo-Olu and APC on the basis of their perceived performances within first year.

“By these jingles and other announcements, they are already overreaching all other aspirants and parties. This is unfair.”

However, in a swift response, APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Seye Oladejo, said the party would not be distracted by what it described as “idle politicking by the PDP.”

Oladejo stated that APC was not surprised by the discomfort of the opposition party, who was left in awe of the commendable performance of the Sanwo-Olu who had excelled in all ramifications barely a year into his four years tenure.

He added that the commencement of 2023 elections only exists in the “warped , mischievous and idle imagination of the PDP.”

According to Oladejo, “the rising profile of Mr Governor should give the moribund opposition party some headaches, especially the Lagos State government internationally-acknowledged response to the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

“The governor has not only provided the desired leadership at an unprecedented trying time, he has become a reference point for responsive and responsible governance.

“It’s also worthy of note that other important sectors have not suffered neglect as a result of the pandemic challenge.

“Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu remains focused on delivering on his electoral promises to his teeming populace and refused to be distracted by idle politicking.

“We regard the press statement by PDP as their usual tantrums, distractive politics and sound and fury meaning nothing.

“We will not dignify such unsubstantiated issues any more with a response as a serious party that’s busy with meeting the needs of our people.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: